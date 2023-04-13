Breaking News
Ayushmann Khurrana to perform live in Chandigarh and Dubai, shares pics from his jam sessions

Updated on: 13 April,2023 09:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Apart from his marvelous performances on screen, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also known for his beautiful voice and it always leaves his fans going gaga over him. Now, the actor-singer is all geared up for his live performances in his hometown, Chandigarh and Dubai

Pic/ Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram


Apart from his marvelous performances on screen, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is also known for his beautiful voice and it always leaves his fans going gaga over him. Now, the actor-singer is all geared up for his live performances in his hometown, Chandigarh and Dubai. Ayushmann took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and shared two pictures from his jamroom session in which he can be seen rehearsing and having fun working along with his fellow musicians. He wrote in his tweet, "Jam room. Two gigs lined up. 16th April in Chandigarh. 23rd April in Dubai"






Ayushmann is also set for his solo US tour in July, where he is expected to enthral audiences in eight American cities with his music. The actor will tour Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the USA, as well as Toronto in Canada, over two months. “Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection, first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences,” he said, adding, “I was missing my live concerts because, as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

Also read: Proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally: Ayushmann Khurrana on his eight city US tour in July

Khurrana made his debut as an actor with the romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor' which became a surprise hit and made him a breakout star. The film also features the song 'Paani Da Rang', sung by him which established his talent for singing. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is known for his work in films like 'October', 'Sardar Udham', 'Piku' and 'Madras Cafe'.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' which will hit the big screen on July 7, 2023.

