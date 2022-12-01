×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Recaptured bank robber slits his throat in lock-up
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Parents to get a call day before kid’s vaccination
Shraddha Walkar murder case: What the Delhi cops have so far
Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool
Mumbai: Work order for Gokhale bridge in 15 days, says BMC

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ayushmann Khurranas ode to the original action hero of Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's ode to the original action hero of Bollywood

Updated on: 01 December,2022 11:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Ayushmann attempted to recreate an Ajay Devgn moment where he is seen standing on top of two cars.

Ayushmann Khurrana's ode to the original action hero of Bollywood

Pics courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram


Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who awaits the release of his upcoming film 'An Action Hero', has paid a tribute to Ajay Devgn in a very special style. Ayushmann attempted to recreate an Ajay Devgn moment where he is seen standing on top of two cars. He shared the picture on Instagram, wowing his fans as he does the stunt. He captioned the picture: "OG Action Hero ko naye Action Hero ka salaam. _Kaafi phool aur kaanton se guzarna padta hai doston."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)




Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets a new release date

Talking about it, a source shared: "When the idea of recreating the iconic scene was suggested, Ayushmann immediately agreed and was really excited about it. He asked the team to make the necessary arrangements and the shot was taken the very same day." Ayushmann has been going all out to promote the film. The rollercoaster thriller is set to release on December 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will Ayushmann Khurrana`s `An Action Hero` do wonders for the Box office?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ayushmann khurrana ajay devgn Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK