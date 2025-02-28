Breaking News
Ayushmann pens note to 'younger self' as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' turns 10: 'Calm the hard core hustler in you'

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

The 'Vicky Donor' actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share a snippet from the film along with an emotional note to his younger self.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

As the much-loved rom-com 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' marked 10 years since its release, the lead actor of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, took a trip down memory lane and shared how "anxious" and "nervous" he was before the film came out. The 'Vicky Donor' actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to share a snippet from the film along with an emotional note to his younger self.


Reminding his younger self to "slow down," the actor wrote, "Slow down you crazy child. You will be fine. You will see the vagaries of life, the ups and the downs and you will emerge stronger. Your bigger plan should be a complete hush. There's absolutely no rush. The goal is not to only look at scoring a hit. There is a far bigger plan. Calm the hard core hustler in you and be the true artiste that you always aspired to be. Look up to the universe and be thankful for the life you have, for this moment, for being able to chase the dream of being an actor."


"Don't be anxious. Everything will turn out to be ok. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, this small film with a big heart, is going to touch the lives & hearts of countless people across India and tell everyone to fall in love again. Please be true to your roots and true to your gut. You are God's favourite child. Slow down you crazy child," his note further read.


The caption of his post read, "A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream."

His co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in the movie, also posted on Instagram Stories to recall how "nervous" she was when she first saw the film.

"#10 Years To Dum LagaKeHaisha AYUSHMANN KHURRANA 10 years ago, I watched Dum laga ke Haisha for the 1st time. Full of nerves, an emotional mess cause I couldn't believe I was in a film. I was there watching my childhood dream come alive. And 10 years later, I watched it all over again in a theatre with people I love and those that love the film and my heart was is so full that little girl that dreamt of being a leang la hubhumipednekary, of knowing how, had done it. I couldn't have asked for a better way to enter the films. My dearest @ayushmannk. Thank you for being the best co actor/friend. You are so so special as Prem. Couldn't have done it without you," she wrote.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, Dum Laga Ke Haisha revolves around a school dropout named Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple grows closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The movie, which released in 2015, also featured Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

