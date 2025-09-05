Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 released with a Buy 1 Get 1 ticket offer on opening day to boost theatre footfalls. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta criticised the move, questioning makers that what times are we living in

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 , touted to be one of the bloodiest movies of the franchise, has finally hit the theatres. A day before release Buy 1 Get 1 ticket scheme was announced by the makers to get footfalls at the theatres. However, this move has been slammed by Dus Kahaniyaan director and producer Sanjay Gupta.

Sanjay Gupta on Baaghi 4 ticket offer

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for his own successful actioners, took a pointed dig at the film’s promotional strategy. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gupta wrote: “Big Budget. Big Producer. Big Star. First Friday. One Plus One Free. What times are we living in? Why even make films?”

While he didn’t name the film, his post was seen as a clear jab at producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s marketing approach, which includes a tie-up with a popular ticketing platform offering a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” deal (up to ₹150 off) on opening day tickets. The move is aimed at boosting footfalls. Several major releases in the recent past have resorted to similar offers to attract audiences amid increasing competition and dwindling theatre attendance.

He also tweeted, "Such a steady flow of action films from the west. Almost feels like it is synchronised. And some of our best action stars are sitting at home clutching unrealistic numbers. Audience, makers, stars - Everyone loses in this scenario."

Baaghi 4 marks the fourth installment in the successful Baaghi franchise. Known for its high-octane stunts and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the franchise has a loyal fan following. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It has been released alongside biggies like Conjuring: Last Rites, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One – Chandra (Hindi). The Twitter reviews of the film are out, and while a section of audience has praised Tiger Shroff’s action moves, some have expressed disappointment with the storyline and the execution of the film.

Baaghi 4 CBFC cuts

Ahead of the release, the Tiger Shroff-starrer was cleared by the censor board with an 'A' certification, but after many changes, including 23 visual cuts as well as a few audio changes. A Bollywood Hungama report suggested that a scene that had frontal nudity had been hidden from the movie. In another scene, a character is seen standing on a coffin, that too has also been asked to be deleted. Apart from these, there are some other visual cuts that the film has received.