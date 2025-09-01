A leaked promo shows the duo sharing hilarious anecdotes, Suniel joking about Sanjay’s unpredictable behavior on set and recalling how Sanjay once forgot his father Sunil Dutt was in Congress and agreed to campaign for the opposition

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty have a long-standing friendship that extends beyond the screen. The couple, who have previously cooperated on films including as Dus, Kaante, Rudraksh, and LOC: Kargil, are now poised to extend their friendship to television. A leaked ad for The Great Indian Kapil Show shows the actors exchanging secrets and playfully pulling each other's legs, promising a laugh-filled evening.

The promo features Suniel talking about his experience working with Sanjay Dutt, saying, "Inke saath shooting karna yaani 8-8:30 baje main bhag jaata hun. Hyderabad main darwaza tod diya tha Taj ka (Shooting with him means running away by 8-8:30. In Hyderabad, I even broke down the Taj's door)."

Sanjay responds, "Toh so kyun rahe hain 8 baje (then why were you sleeping at 8)?" Suniel also revealed that Sanjay is still childish and that something always goes wrong when he is around.

Suniel recalls an anecdote of Sanjay Dutt

Suniel then shared another amusing tale in which Sanjay forgot his father, star Sunil Dutt, was in Congress and agreed to campaign for a member of the opposition party. He remarked, "Dutt sahab the Congress main, Sanjay ko ek dost ka phone aagya jo opposition main to campaign for him, and he said yes (Dutt sahab was in Congress. Sanjay got a call from a friend in the opposition)."

Sanjay went on to say, "Main bhool gaya tha (I forgot)." Suniel then shared that later, he went to campaign instead of Sanjay and added, "Dutt sahab called me home and said beta mere baarien main bhi sochna, toh maine dil main kaha aapke bete ne nahi socha main kya sochun! (Dutt sahab called me home and said, ‘Son, think about me too.’ So, I thought to myself, your own son didn’t think about you, what am I supposed to think!)."

Suniel was most recently seen in the series Hunter 2, alongside Jackie Shroff. He will next act in the film Welcome To The Jungle, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and others in prominent roles.

Sanjay is now awaiting the release of his forthcoming film Baaghi 4. The film, directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be released in theatres on September 5th and stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa in prominent roles.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma, features Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek, as well as permanent guests Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The new season includes a twist in which Kapil invites viewers on stage to display their talents.