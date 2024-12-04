Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar was in Lucknow for an event where she spoke about her son Babil Khan being under pressure, which has affected his mental health severely

Actor Babil Khan, who proved his acting prowess in projects like Qala and The Railway is on the verge of depression as stated by his mother Sutapa Sikdar. Reason? Constant comparisons with his later father and the prolific actor Irrfan Khan. Sutapa pleaded for her son to be left alone and likened his journey to Abhishek Bachchan.

Babil Khan is almost in depression

Sutapa Sikdar was in Lucknow for an event where she spoke about her son Babil Khan being under pressure, which has affected his mental health severely. She said, “There’s a lot of pressure on Babil, and I am not okay with it. This pressure should not be there, Irrfan never had that pressure and when you don’t put any pressure on yourself, your individuality comes out. It’s not only about work but also about losing the father figure, he is almost in depression! Top that with this stress and compression all the time. As a mother, I feel, ‘Please leave my child alone'. Also, he is very vulnerable and does not have a fighter's spirit! His father was very strong and so am I, but genetically it must have come from somewhere.”

She added, “Like, Abhishek Bachchan did amazing work in I Want to Talk but wahi hai...comparisons with legendary Amitabh Bachchan have works against him. I feel Babil is going through a similar ordeal. I just hope he overcomes it soon."

Irrfan Khan’s death

Irrfan Khan made his debut with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and went on to star in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India like Life in a... Metro, The Lunchbox, and Hindi Medium. However, the actor's success was not confined to the boundaries of India. He performed exceptionally well in several international projects, which garnered him lots of recognition abroad and put him on the map of world cinema. Irrfan died at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Babil Khan’s work front

Babil was last seen in Netflix's 'The Railway Men' series, which marked the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail. It revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how railway workers put themselves on the line to save thousands of lives. In the coming months, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film. No other details have been revealed yet regarding the project.