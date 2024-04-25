Irrfan Khan was revered as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He died from cancer in April 2020.

Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan left fans concerned after he shared a post on Instagram which was later deleted. He wrote on his Instagram stories, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to Baba.” As the post went viral on Reddit, netizens reacted to the same.

One user wrote, "I lost my father 3 years ago and this is how I feel every time something goes wrong and the realisation of not having my biggest support system by my side anymore hit hard."

Another commented, “Irrfan’s 4th death anniversary is coming up too in less than a week, I imagine this time of year is pretty hard on him, having seen his father suffer so much. Grief comes in waves, losing someone is never easy. hoping he has the support he deserves to make it easier with time.”

Irrfan Khan was revered as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He first gained recognition with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and later appeared in acclaimed movies such as 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'. His talent transcended borders, with notable performances in international projects that earned him acclaim worldwide, solidifying his status in global cinema. The actor died from cancer in April 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil was last seen in the web series 'The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984'. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

'The Railway Men' is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours. In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation. The gas disaster is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy.

Talking about the praise for 'The Railway Men', he told IANS, "I have one dream. Characters will come and go, but I have to win the hearts of each and every Indian, and that I will achieve for sure."

Babil has also been a part of projects like 'Qala', and 'Friday Night Plan'. The 25-year-old next has 'The Umesh Chronicles' in the pipeline.