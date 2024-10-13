On Saturday, Varun Dhawan shared the video and introduced Jackie Shroff's character from Baby John as the 'darkness you never saw coming'

On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers of Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John' unveiled the intriguing first look of Jackie Shroff as the 'evil' Babbar Sher, and it is bound to give you goosebumps.

On Saturday, Varun Dhawan shared the video and introduced Jackie's character as the 'darkness you never saw coming.'

The video showcases Jackie in an edgy and fierce look as the antagonist. Sporting grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck, he is seen in an action mode.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!"

As soon as the first look of Jackie was unveiled, fans couldn't keep calm and chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "so excited."

Another user commented, "Waiting for the trailer."

Meanwhile, in the latest development, superstar Salman Khan is expected to make a special appearance in Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie 'Baby John'. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salman Khan will shoot his cameo this weekend.

'BABY JOHN' GLIMPSE: MASS CINEMA AT ITS BEST... SALMAN KHAN SHOOTS HIS CAMEO *THIS WEEKEND*... Was keen to watch #VarunDhawan in an out-and-out mass avatar and the over 5-minute glimpse of #BabyJohn that I saw is simply OUTSTANDING... After all, who can doubt #Atlee's sharp skills after #Jawan? And for all #Bhai fans, #SalmanKhan is set to shoot his part -- a sparkling cameo -- THIS WEEKEND," Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram handle.

Recently, the makers of 'Baby John' shared the new poster of Varun Dhawan.

In the poster, Varun looks intense. He sports long hair with a full-grown beard.

Seems like he is ready for battle.

'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

