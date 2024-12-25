Breaking News
‘Kya baap level ka cameo hai’: Netizens go gaga over Salman Khan‘s appearance in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John

Updated on: 25 December,2024 10:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

X has now declared their verdict about Baby John, and not to our surprise, people have loved Salman Khan's cameo in the movie

Baby John X review

Baby John, Varun Dhawan's recently released film, was released in theatres today. The approximately 3-hour-long film is now ruling the hearts of everyone. The movie, which stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Varun Dhawan, has fans going crazy. X has now declared their verdict about Baby John, and not to our surprise, people have loved Salman Khan's cameo in the movie.


Fans hail Varun Dhawan starrer


While sharing what they feel about the action thriller, fans have reacted and hailed his performance. An X user, while praising the movie, wrote, "Watched the movie #BabyJohn and it was worth it. The acting as well as the story was amazing." "Wtf is the last scene??🥶🥶🥶 Double role hmm???? #BabyJohn title track is the soul of the film; it's the best material #VarunDhawan," another one wrote.


A crazy fan wrote, "IPS Satya Verma 😭🔥 here we go! #BabyJohn can't express how it feels watching you on big screens @Varun_dvn THIS PART OF MY LIFE IS CALLED HAPPINESS FR."

Salman Khan’s cameo steal the show

While talking about Salman's performance in the film, one wrote, "Bollywood walo kuch sikho, kya baap level ka cameo hai bhaijaan ka, totally Paisa Wasool, main sirf cameo dekhne hi aaya tha." "Didn't want the movie to end 😩 wanted to see more of Satya Verma. #BabyJohn #VarunDhawan," another one wrote.

“Salman Khan’s swag + action = God Level Performance 🔥🔥🔥 Absolute treat for fans! #BabyJohnReview #SalmanKhan #BabyJohn,” a review read. Whereas another X review read: “Pure Mass From #SalmanKhan. A commercial entertainer with a good screenplay, action, humor, romance, and sentiments. The film is a good choice to watch with family in theaters. The film has all the essentials of a Varun starrer – father-daughter relationship #BabyJohnReview.”

Mid-Day’s review of Baby John

Meanwhile, Mid-day has also reviewed the film, and a part of our review reads, “Keerthy Suresh is adequate as Meera. Her love story with Varun is enjoyable, but they have no visible chemistry. Varun tries everything – dance, romance, action, fatherly emotions, social and moral wokeness, but Salman Khan steals the claps and whistles in his 5-minute action scene at the end. Shows that the younger stars still have a long way to go.”

