Varun to sport lungi and long hair to mark transition from young cop to doting father in Baby John; sources say actor shot massive fight sequence in the outfit

Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Listen to this article After lungi dance, now lungi brawl x 00:00

Take one look at Baby John’s teaser, and it’s easy to gauge that it will be a bloody affair. On April 24, Varun Dhawan wrapped up the action fare that marks Tamil director Kalees’ Hindi film debut. Staying true to Atlee’s Tamil hit Theri (2016), the Hindi adaptation will see the protagonist as a fierce cop in his past, and a doting father in the present day. mid-day has learnt that Dhawan will sport two distinct looks—as a young cop, he will flaunt the khaki uniform and sunglasses, which will be his signature accessory, whereas he will sport long hair, a beard and a lungi for the father track.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh play the female leads; Kalees

Dhawan unveiled this avatar in the teaser itself. Sources say that the two looks have been designed in such a way that they reflect his character’s journey. “The young cop is dynamic, aggressive and stylish. Designer Sheetal Sharma has given him customised sunglasses that he will sport on his wrist like a wrist band. His wardrobe comprises chinos, linen shirts and polo T-shirts. Kalees wanted an intense look for the character after he goes through a personal tragedy and begins life anew with his daughter in Kerala. For this portion, Varun sports white lungis and silk shirts,” reveals a source. While Keerthy Suresh essays the cop’s wife, Wamiqa Gabbi plays his romantic interest as he begins a new lease of life later.

The portions depicting the character’s present day were shot in Alleppey, Kochi, and the serene backwaters of Kerala. The unit conducted a 20-day schedule in March during which they not only filmed crucial scenes and a song, but also an elaborate fight sequence. “To make Baby John a no-holds-barred actioner, producers Murad Khetani and Atlee roped in eight action directors. Varun spent three months prepping for the action blocks. One of the most crucial set-pieces was shot in the backwaters. In the sequence, the hero, who has left the police force and leads a peaceful life in Kerala, has to take up arms again when goons attack his five-year-old daughter. It has been designed as a high-octane scene, where Varun takes on 30 baddies single-handedly, performing kicks, punches and lunges in a lungi. Cinematographer Kiran Koushik has shot it as a larger-than-life sequence.”