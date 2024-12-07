The song, presented by Atlee and composed by S. Thaman, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan shows his fatherly side in Baby John's 'Pikley Pom' song x 00:00

Following the success of the upbeat track 'Nain Matakka', the makers of Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh's much-awaited film 'Baby John' have released its second song titled 'Pikley Pom'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song shows Varun embracing his role as a doting father alongside child artist Zara Zyanna, who plays a key role in the family entertainer. Their bond in the song shows the affectionate side of Varun's character, offering fans a sweet glimpse of his "girl dad" persona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The song, presented by Atlee and composed by S. Thaman, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. Recently, the teaser of 'Baby John' was unveiled. It paints 'Baby John' as a mass action drama enriched with emotional undertones.

Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. In a powerful scene, he declares, "Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehali baar aaya hu" ("Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time"), setting the tone for his heroic journey.

The teaser also introduces Keerthy Suresh as the female lead and features veteran actor Jackie Shroff in a brief yet impactful role as the antagonist. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav round out the cast, contributing to the film's dynamic ensemble.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be released on December 25.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever