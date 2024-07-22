'Gangs of Wasseypur' is based on a real-life story and revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia

Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently on a promotional spree for his latest release ‘ Bad Newz’ recalled his entry to films as an Assistant Director for the 2012 masterpiece 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. The Anurag Kashyap directorial is based on a real-life story and revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the revenge drama has been one of the blockbuster films to come out of Indian cinema in the last decade.

Vicky, who appeared on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel recalled how he was nearly beaten up by the sand mafia during the film’s shoot.

He said, “The coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real. We shot it. One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realized that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks.”

“We were shooting them secretly and some people came. 500 people were surrounding us. So, the camera attendant was an old man, some 50 plus. That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because we were caught up in a situation here. Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives,” added Vicky.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz' opened to a great response from the audience. The film which also stars Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, and Triptii Dimri, has raked in Rs 8.62 cr in India on Day 1 of the release. It also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

(With inputs from ANI)