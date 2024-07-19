Making his theatrical debut with Bad Newz, director Tiwari on how his comedy is influenced by David Dhawan’s brand of cinema; credits KJo for scaling up the film

A still from Bad Newz

Listen to this article Anand Tiwari: ‘I find bhasad very entertaining’ x 00:00

Anand Tiwari admits that in the days leading to a film’s release, he usually becomes a ball of nerves. “I’ve done everything I could, and now it belongs to the audience,” he says of Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. For his first big-screen offering, the director has created a comedy about heteropaternal superfecundation—it revolves around a woman, who becomes pregnant with twins fathered by two different men. The story’s novelty drew him, he says. “I loved the draft that Ishita [Moitra, writer] wrote. First, my business partner, Amritpal [Bindra], and Sumeet Vyas tried to [expand on] it, then we got Tarun Dudeja [writer].”

In the past, Tiwari directed OTT offerings, including Love Per Square Foot (2018), Bandish Bandits (2020) and Maja Ma (2022). Bad Newz, with its laugh-out-loud moments, has a different tonality from his past creations. “I find bhasad very entertaining,” he laughs. “We grew up on David Dhawan films. Messed-up relationships give Bad Newz a tonality that goes beyond the central topic. There are many more layers in it. I come from a big family; I have rejoiced in my family’s bhasad. So, I enjoy the nuances of family dynamics. As a Matunga boy, I grew up on comedies that played at Gaiety-Galaxy. It helps me be the storyteller I am. Somehow, we make fewer comedies now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Tiwari

Reuniting with long-time friend Kaushal after Love Per Square Foot must have been reassuring. But where does friendship end and work begin? “On set, Vicky is my actor, and when we call it a wrap, we are friends. I have worked all my life with close friends. I never take the fact that I am Vicky’s friend for granted. He needs space and time, and as his collaborator, I give him that.”

Before we end the chat, we have to talk about the hit song, Tauba tauba that has Kaushal displaying some smooth moves. “I’m glad it’s a rage. But everything that’s catchy about the film comes from Karan Johar. He has given me the biggest theatrical debut I could’ve imagined. Getting Karan Aujla [singer] was his call; all the actors came because of him. It’s gracious of Ishita and Karan to let us fly with a script that she wrote. The film should be liked foremost, but I also want it to do well at the box office. When someone trusts you this whole-heartedly, you want to do the best you can.”