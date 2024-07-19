Breaking News
Bollywood News

Up and about: When in love...

Updated on: 20 July,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

We love that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal don’t shy away from public display of affection as she turns up for the première of Bad Newz.

Pics/Yogen Shah

We love that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal don’t shy away from public display of affection as she turns up for the première of his latest film. We also spotted Sara Ali Khan tag along with Karan Johar, who is producing the comedy  


Dolling up!


Dolling up!

Neha Dhupia trades her loose outfits for a red fitted dress, and Triptii Dimri opts for a white ensemble for the screening of her film. We also spotted Madhuri Dixit Nene at the do

Don’t angry me!

Don’t angry me!

In the past few weeks,  whenever Kartik Aaryan was clicked outside his gym, he seemed to be in an irritated mood. Is this the result of his last release’s poor run? In that case, we’ll wait for his upcoming horror comedy

Just in

Mom’s protector: Malaika Arora with Arhaan Khan; All my bags are packed: Kriti Sanon

Mom’s protector: Malaika Arora with Arhaan Khan; All my bags are packed: Kriti Sanon

