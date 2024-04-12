Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' BO: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer underperform, take lead in clash against Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

Updated on: 12 April,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest release has minted Rs 36.33 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release. According to a statement, the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, had a collection of Rs 36.33 crore worldwide. Benefiting from the festive Eid holiday, the film has enjoyed a robust start, drawing moviegoers from all corners to witness its exhilarating narrative unfold.


However, considering the star power, scale, and the names associated with the film, the domestic collection of the film on opening has not met expectations. Having released on a holiday, the film was expected to hit anywhere near Rs 30 cr at the Indian box office. The film managed to collect Rs 16.07 cr only on opening day. The film also faced a clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan which collected in single digit on opening day. 


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share the opening day collection of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. "Despite timing its release on the big holiday [#Eid], #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan doesn’t live up to the mammoth expectations on Day 1… The big total - expected on a national holiday - is clearly missing… Thu ₹ 16.07 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #BMCM"


He added, "With a dream cast + lavish making + holiday factor + aggressive promotions + terrific track record of its director, #BMCM should’ve opened anywhere between ₹ 25 cr and ₹ 30 cr [even higher] on Day 1… The numbers, frankly, are way below expectations, since the costs are extremely high".

"Going forward, it’s very, very important for #BMCM to score big numbers from Fri to Sun for a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend total… It’s a wait and watch situation right now," he further wrote. 

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays an antagonist in the movie. The film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ Films. Written and directed by Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

