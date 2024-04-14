'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' makers react to claims of bomb explosion scene in a mosque

A statement read, "As makers, we wish to mention that we respect all cultural and religious identities."

A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s latest film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has received mixed reactions from moviegoers ever since it hit the big screens on Eid. While cinephiles are unhappy with its execution, loyal fans were happy to see the film that boasts massive action sequences. However, within days of its release, rumours of a bomb explosion scene in a mosque started doing rounds, garnering flak.

The production team has stepped forward to debunk the false claims, asserting the integrity of their cinematic creation. The producer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' addressed the misconceptions circulating on the internet through a statement that read, "There are certain videos on the internet falsely claiming a bomb explosion in a mosque in our film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As makers, we wish to mention that we respect all cultural and religious identities and that the explosion in our film takes place in a Nuclear facility which has a Dome and has got no connection to any place of religious worship or mosque."

The producer urged audiences to disregard these unfounded accusations and emphasized that the sole purpose of the film is to entertain viewers. This clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions and ensure that audiences can enjoy the movie without any unwarranted concerns.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

The film had a collection of Rs 36.33 crore worldwide on its opening day. Benefiting from the festive Eid holiday, the film has enjoyed a robust start, drawing moviegoers from all corners to witness its exhilarating narrative unfold.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the biographical sports drama talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of him that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the "Brazil of Asia".

(With inputs from Agencies)