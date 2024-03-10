Badrinath ki Dulhania clocks 7: Varun Dhawan celebrates milestone with hilarious post, says, Alia Bhatt ‘had a great time’ working with him

Badrinath ki Dulhania clocks 7: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt decided to celebrate this milestone, and their Instagram banter is all things fun

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved on-screen couples in the Bollywood industry. Their chemistry always makes their fans enjoy every film they are a part of, from their very first film 'Student of the Year' to 'Kalank'; each of their films has received immense love from their fans.

Today, Varun and Alia have marked yet another milestone together. Their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' has clocked 7 years since its release. 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is a Bollywood romantic comedy film released in 2017, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features Varun Dhawan as Badrinath "Badri" Bansal and Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi in the lead roles.

Today, as 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' turns 7, Varun and Alia decided to celebrate this milestone, and their Instagram banter is all things fun. Dharma Productions shared a reel for 7 years of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania,' and Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to share the clip, writing, “7 years back, @shashankkhaitan and @aliaabhatt had a great time working with me. I also enjoyed their company (laughing emoji) Badrinath ki Dulhania.” Later, Alia Bhatt replied to Varun’s story, writing, “Humble as ever, VD.”

While sharing the reel, Dharma Productions wrote, “A tale of two lovers who triumph over numerous obstacles together & became each other’s ‘humsafar’!”. As soon as Dharma Productions dropped the reel, fans started reacting to it. One fan said, “Guys, please bring them together back on screen; I tell you all my problems would heal.” Another one shared, “@aliaabhatt @varundvn @dharmamovies @karanjohar it's been 7 whole years, ab toh dulhaniya 3 de doo.” A third fan said, “Humour Sharma & Badrinath Jesi RomCom nd Issi Theme m ek or movie Laao Varun, Alia & Poorani Cast k sath Blockbuster hogi.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for filmmaker Atlee's next, which is the remake of the Tamil film 'Theri.' The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He will reportedly start with 'Dulhania 3' after wrapping up Atlee's film. Along with 'Dulhania 3,' Varun will also be shooting for his father David Dhawan's next. Earlier reports suggested that Janhvi Kapoor will replace Alia Bhatt in the third movie in the franchise. An official announcement is yet to come.

To note, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will work on Dharma Production’s romantic drama 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.