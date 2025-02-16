Amid Samay Raina's ongoing legal battle, many have come out in support of him, and it looks like rapper Badshah has also lent his support to the famous stand up comedian

In Pic: Samay Raina & Badshah

Comedian Samay Raina is currently facing severe backlash after the recent episode of India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia went live. Due to Ranveer's not-so-decent question on the show, Samay faced an FIR and severe trolling and is being asked to appear in court by March 10. Now, amid his ongoing legal battle, many have come out in support of him, and it looks like rapper Badshah has also lent his support to Samay.

Badshah comes out in support of Samay Raina

In a recent appearance at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat, towards the end of the concert, Badshah, on a parting note, shouted, "free Samay Raina," leaving the audience cheering. A video of Badshah addressing the crowd has gone viral on social media, and in the video, he can be seen saying, "I love you, Parul University. Thank you so much. Free Samay Raina."

This video of Badshah has garnered reactions from netizens. One user wrote, "Ain't no way Badshah said 'Free Samay Raina' at the end of the concert! LFG!!" "Not Badshah screaming 'Free Samay Raina' at his concert. He ain't inside a jail, bruhh," another user wrote. Meanwhile, one comment reads, "Badshah killed it tonight, bro."

Samay Raina reacts to the controversy

While posting on his X account, Samay Raina shared his first reaction to the backlash and the controversy surrounding his show. Sharing his thoughts, Samay said, "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on Samay’s show

Ranveer Allahbadia, best known for his channel BeerBiceps, was a panellist on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent recently. Ranveer’s appearance on the show, and his attempts to match up to Samay and the show’s dark comedy, have not gone down well with the public.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest episode, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makheja.