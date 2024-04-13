From Priyanka Chopra to Diljit Dosanjh, everybody extended their happy wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi

Baisakhi 2024: Diljit Dosanjh to Priyanka Chopra, celebs extend wishes on the auspicious occasion

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a traditional harvest festival celebrated mainly in the Punjab region of India and also by Sikhs worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. As the world celebrates this auspicious occasion today, Bollywood actors too took part in the celebration. From Priyanka Chopra to Diljit Dosanjh, everybody extended their happy wishes.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and dropped a video from his visit to Gurudwara, extending his wishes on the occasion of Baisakhi. “That time the real Baisakhi rises, when the Dhur is announced from within. Millions of Rishi-Muni would have been sacrificed to see his hawk and horse. Millions of congratulations to all the friends on the occasion of Vaisakhi @harmanranitatt @vrakxmusic @manpreetmusiq @gurpreet_singh_palheri_,” Diljit captioned the video.

Actor turned politician, Kangana Ranaut shared in Hindi, “Best wishes for Baisakhi, the festival of joy, joy, and harmony. May God bless you all with perfection and prosperity in your life.”

Abhishek Bachchan also took to his Instagram story and dropped a picture with his happy wishes for everyone. “Baisakhi di lakh lakh badhaiyan,” Abhishek wrote.

Global star icon Priyanka Chopra also wished everyone with her sweet Instagram post. “Wishing you all a very happy Baisakhi,” wrote Priyanka in her story.

“MAY THE BLESSINGS OF WAHEGURU BE WITH YOU ALWAYS. BAISAKHI DIYAAN LAKH LAKH WADHAIYAAN SAAREYAAN NU!,” shared Shilpa Shetty on her story.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Amar Singh Chamkila was the highest record-selling artist of his time, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Kangana, on the other hand, has recently announced joining politics. The actress-turned-politician will contest the election from Mandi Himachal as a BJP candidate. On the acting front, she will seen in 'Emergency'.