Listen to this article Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer looks like an emotional rollercoaster, watch now x 00:00

A riveting glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, much-anticipated romantic drama Bawaal was teased today. While officially announcing the exclusive global premiere date for 21 July. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said, “ We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to our customers in more than 200 countries and territories, an unconventional love story in the form of Bawaal that goes beyond the confines of borders, languages, or a period in time. A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker - Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give the audience a romantic tale.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning, we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

Paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own! Shot in India and multiple international locales, Bawaal has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.