Janhvi Kapoor steps into the world of 'The Little Mermaid'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid for a new promotional asset of the upcoming film 'The Little Mermaid'. The actress took to her social media platform on Friday to share a video with magical realism.



In the video, she can be seen stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recitesa 'Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai.'

'The Little Mermaid' directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.



Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' in cinemas on May 26 in English.

On the work front, Jahnvi Kapoor was last seen in survival thriller film 'Mili,' directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film was the remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen.' The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Zed Studios, and it stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa.

The story centres around Mili Naudiyal (played by Janhvi Kapoor), the main character, who ends up trapped in a freezer and struggles to survive.

She also has multiple projects like 'Bawaal,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' and 'NTR30' in the pipeline.

'Bawaal' - starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' - starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, directed by Sharan Sharma.

'NTR 30' - Janhvi Kapoor along Jr. NTR, directed by Koratala Siva.

Also she will be seen in ‘Ulajh’ starring Jahnvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah (Hunterrr and Badhaai Do fame), and Roshan Mathew (Darlings and hit Malayalam film - Kappela fame) also starring powerhouse performers Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi. The patriotic thriller is to go on floors by end of this month. The film follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy.

