Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare enters the list of Top 5 most loved personalities in the non-fiction space

With this, he becomes a new record holder in this season of Bigg Boss
Pic Courtesy: PR
With the winning crown of ‘Marathi Bigg Boss’ already adorning his head, many felt that Shiv Thakare will be repeating the same strategy during his stint in the (Hindi) ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Well, many out there were totally shocked and surprised to see a Shiv, that had not anticipated to see. Not the one to fear about calling a spade a spade, Shiv has been always upfront about his views about anyone in the house. It is this nature of his that has made him the favourite of many, even outside of the ‘Bigg Boss’s house.
As per a recent survey done by Ormax Media, it was declared that Shiv has entered the ‘Top 5’ category of the most loved non-fictional personalities on television. And for the unversed, Shiv has also been one of those contestants who has achieved the milestone of trending with heavy number of tweets, beating the likes of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan amongst others.
As for Shiv’s fan following on social media, it has always showed an upward trend with no signs of slowing down. His fans even trended 'ROYAL KING SHIV' to show support towards the former Bigg Boss winner and have time and again proved that why is he the biggest and the toughest competitors in this season of Bigg Boss. Even Gautam Vig in his recent interaction mentioned that 'Shiv has the qualities to become the winner of this season'.