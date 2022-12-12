Bigg Boss 16! Vikkas Manaktala: No one can do the show like Salman Khan does

Vikkas Manaktala is the latest wildcard entry on the show
Vikkas Manaktala/Instagram
Vikkas Manaktala the latest wildcard entry on Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' spoke to mid-day.com just before entering the show.
Speaking about host and superstar Salman Khan he said, "Salman Khan has a certain understanding and manages things with ease, which is wonderful. I don't think anyone can do justice to the show if it wasn't for him. No one can do the show like he does it."
Recalling how his family and friends reacted to him taking up the show he said, "My wife is a big fan of Bigg Boss so even when I wasn't following it I was kept updated because it played loudly at home. It has somehow made me open to Bigg Boss and played a big role. People who know about my entry are very excited and gave me blessings for the show."
Speaking about his favourite contestants from season 16 he said, "I like the temperament and personality of Abdu Rozik and Ankit Gupta."