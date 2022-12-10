Happy Birthday Sidharth Shukla! Vikkas Manaktala: Sidharth was real like me

Vikkas Manaktala has entered Bigg Boss 16 as a wildcard
Vikkas Manaktala/Instagram
Vikkas Manaktala the new wild card entry on 'Bigg Boss 16' spoke to mid-day.com just before entering the house. He remembered the late Sidharth Shukla and said he felt connected to him. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth who passed away on September 2, 2021, was also part of the show's 14th season as a 'Toofani' senior along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.
Vikas said, "I was not open to this show 5 years ago. Then I saw Sidharth's season and what I liked is he was real to a very good extent. Be it anger or jokes he was always real. That's when I felt the show is about being as honest as you can. No matter how much you manipulate and strategize it's not going to work."
Moving on to host Salman Khan he added, "The ease with which Salman sir conducts the show is amazing. Nobody can do it like him."
