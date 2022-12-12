Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anushka Sen I manifest at the Bandra Worli sea link

Anushka Sen: I manifest at the Bandra-Worli sea link

Updated on: 12 December,2022 06:19 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anushka is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Anushka Sen: I manifest at the Bandra-Worli sea link

Anushka Sen/Instagram


Actress and influencer Anushka Sen is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Speaking about her love for the city, Anushka who moved here 16 years ago said, "Mumbai is a place where dreams come true. My dreams that I didn't even know I have are coming true here. I was 3 or 4 years old when I came to Mumbai and had travelled a lot before that. After coming to the city, we knew this is our place and we cant go anywhere else! The earliest memories I have are those of food and the Bandra-Worli sea link. The sea link has always been a magical place and when I wasn't an actor I used to be a Shiamak Davar student, our classes would be far away at Grant Road, Sion or Juhu. I used to pray whenever I crossed sea link and manifest something and that continues till date. Whatever I ask for really happens so that place is lucky for me."


Watch video to know more!




She added, "The sea link also looks so majestic. Mumbai is filled with dreamers, hard working people and I'm lucky I'm here. It's been 16 years that I'm a Mumbaikar. I love the city and no matter where I go Mumbai has my heart."

Speaking about her first home in Mumbai she recalled, "We lived in a 1BHK and there was an empty space near the kitchen. My dad and i would play cricket there on Sundays. My mum would always be worried that I would break something but eventually she would also join in."

Also Read: JUST MARRIED! Guneet Monga weds Sunny Kapoor in an intimate ceremony

 

Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan in `Pathaan`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Anushka Sen mumbai bandra worli bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK