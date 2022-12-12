Anushka Sen: I manifest at the Bandra-Worli sea link

Anushka is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'
Anushka Sen/Instagram
Actress and influencer Anushka Sen is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.' Speaking about her love for the city, Anushka who moved here 16 years ago said, "Mumbai is a place where dreams come true. My dreams that I didn't even know I have are coming true here. I was 3 or 4 years old when I came to Mumbai and had travelled a lot before that. After coming to the city, we knew this is our place and we cant go anywhere else! The earliest memories I have are those of food and the Bandra-Worli sea link. The sea link has always been a magical place and when I wasn't an actor I used to be a Shiamak Davar student, our classes would be far away at Grant Road, Sion or Juhu. I used to pray whenever I crossed sea link and manifest something and that continues till date. Whatever I ask for really happens so that place is lucky for me."
She added, "The sea link also looks so majestic. Mumbai is filled with dreamers, hard working people and I'm lucky I'm here. It's been 16 years that I'm a Mumbaikar. I love the city and no matter where I go Mumbai has my heart."
Speaking about her first home in Mumbai she recalled, "We lived in a 1BHK and there was an empty space near the kitchen. My dad and i would play cricket there on Sundays. My mum would always be worried that I would break something but eventually she would also join in."
