Kareena Kapoor birthday: Check out her fiery red dress look

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken social media by storm with her latest striking appearance. The actress, famous for her 10/10 flawless style, turned heads when she attended an event in the city, wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder red gown.

Kareena's turned her behind-the-scenes hair and makeup session into a mini photoshoot, showing off her gorgeous gown. With her hair swept to one side, she posed in a red dress featuring a bold thigh-high slit, showing off her toned legs. She completed the look with statement drop earrings and matching red heels.

In a dazzling celebration of her 25-year journey in cinema, Kareena Kapoor Khan officially launched a film festival named in her honour on Wednesday. The event, hosted by a leading multiplex chain, showcased Kareena's remarkable contributions to the film industry over the years.

Kareena Kapoor dons a modern take on a saree

Dressed in a breathtaking Banarasi silk saree, Kareena captured the essence of elegance and grace. The pre-owned vintage outfit has been brought back to life through meticulous pleating and innovative restoration techniques, allowing the original textile to shine without any alterations, as described by Amit Aggarwal, who designed the custom piece for Bebo.

According to the designer, this contemporary drape of the saree keeps the essence of the traditional fabric while incorporating modern design elements. Inspired by Amit Aggarwal's latest couture line, ANTEVORTA, the ensemble explores the multifaceted concept of 'Time' through various lenses--philosophical, mythological, religious, scientific, and cosmological.

Completing her off-shoulder saree gown, Kareena accessorized with a striking pendant featuring three statement stones and elegant gold earrings. A small bindi added a traditional touch, while her sleek bun and radiant makeup--highlighting rosy cheeks and a peachy nude lipstick--brought the entire look together with grace.

Sister Karisma Kapoor showed her love with yellow heart emojis and sparkling star icons, while Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, filled the comments with love, leaving a cascade of hearts for her.

Kareena's recent film, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta, was released in theatres on September 13. She will next be seen in 'Singham Again', set to release this November. In this action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, Kareena will share the screen with a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.