Kareena Kapoor is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. The actress, who is celebrating 25 years in the industry and has a festival to her name, will turn a year older on September 20th. In her 25-year-long and glorious journey, Kareena has delivered numerous amazing performances, from Geet and Poo to DS Bhama in 'Buckingham Murders'. Honestly, movies aren't Kareena's only forte—her expressions and moves have captivated many when it comes to delivering perfect dance numbers. On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, here's a look at her iconic dance numbers that will get you grooving:

Kareena Kapoor's top 6 dance numbers

Halkat Jawani from 'Heroine'

Kareena Kapoor starred in Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial 'Heroine' in 2012. The film featured Kareena in her most seductive avatar—her looks, her dressing, and, of course, her confidence were all on point. The standout feature was the song 'Halkat Jawani'. Oh good lord, Kareena melted hearts like butter on a hot day. This peppy, high-energy Bollywood number has never failed to get people on their feet.

Mera Naam Mary from 'Brothers'

Next on our list is 'Mera Naam Mary' featuring Kareena Kapoor from the movie 'Brothers'. The song is packed with catchy lyrics and a peppy beat. As soon as the music kicks in, it sets the stage on fire with its rhythm and infectious melody. Kareena's graceful yet sizzling dance moves add to the song's allure.

Fevicol Se from 'Dabangg 2'

Who could ever forget this song? Kareena made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' for the song 'Fevicol Se'. This high-energy dance number is bound to get everyone grooving. Kareena's electrifying performance kept the audience hooked to the screen, as they played the song on repeat.

It's Rocking from 'Kya Love Story Hai'

"Yaar kabhi ishq toh karo!" The most convincing way of asking someone to fall in love! Kareena's dance number 'It's Rocking' from 'Kya Love Story Hai' had us all believe that she is the queen. Her moves in Alisha Chinai’s song were the definite highlight of the movie.

Bebo Main Bebo from 'Kambakkht Ishq'

Can anyone be more convincing than Kareena? To say your name and turn it into a song—only Kareena can do this. 'Bebo Main Bebo' from 'Kambakkht Ishq' is electric, fun, glamorous, and a certified hit. This song proved that there’s only one Bebo, and no one can take that title from Kareena.

Chammak Challo from 'Ra.One'

'Ra.One', starring Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, featured one of the best dance numbers Kareena has ever given—'Chammak Challo'. It was the perfect song, blending music, fun, charm, and energy. Ever since its release, it became a mandatory addition to every party playlist, and let's be honest, we still revisit this song whenever we need to lift our mood!