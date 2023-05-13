Breaking News
Mumbai: Marine Drive’s milkshake mecca faces the axe
Mumbai: Speeding drunk driver kills friend as their car crashes into truck
Mumbai: ABHA registrations mandatory for all
Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet
Mumbai: Irked by unauthorised ads bearing likeness, Sachin Tendulkar approaches cops
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bebos booming book club

Bebo’s booming book club

Updated on: 13 May,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Kareena, who started a donation drive to support Every Child Reading, collects over 1,000 books in six weeks

Bebo’s booming book club

In March, the actor-UNICEF advocate spent a day with the students of Mitha Nagar Municipal School

Listen to this article
Bebo’s booming book club
x
00:00

In late March, as a UNICEF India celebrity advocate, Kareena Kapoor Khan spent a day with the students of Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon, in her effort to promote foundational learning. It was a precursor to the Every Child Reading movement that was launched in Maharashtra in April. To lend further support to the cause, the actor initiated a book collection drive last month that would enable students of various age groups in municipal schools across Mumbai to gain access to reading material.


Six weeks on, sources say that the drive has been a success. A source reveals, “Kareena not only contributed books from her personal collection, but also announced the drive on her social media platforms. The response was overwhelming, with people enthusiastically donating books in different languages. In six weeks, she managed to collect over 1,000 books.” The books, collected at centres in Khar and Andheri, were handed over to UNICEF last week to be distributed among various schools. The source adds, “Kareena might repeat the drive in a few months.”



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets startled after a lady forces a handshake: 'Ek baar haath lagane do'


 

Kareena Kapoor goregaon unicef bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK