'Besharam Rang' is my first song with Deepika Padukone and is special: Vaibhavi Merchant

Vaibhavi Merchant is known to present the hottest versions of leading ladies on screen

A still from 'Besharam Rang'

Producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand unveiled the first song of 'Pathaan,' 'Besharam Rang,' on Monday which broke the internet! The song has been trending worldwide ever since it’s release and fans and audiences have gone berserk complimenting how SRK and Deepika Padukone are looking in the song and how hot the choreography is because the verdict is unanimous - Deepika has looked her hottest best in Besharam Rang!

Ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who is known to present the hottest versions of leading ladies on screen - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Kajra Re' from 'Bunty Aur Babli,' Katrina Kaif in 'Kamli' from 'Dhoom: 3' to the scintillating Deepika Padukone in 'Besharam Rang', etc is over the moon with the response to the song.

She says, “In my body of work, I have probably consciously made an effort to ensure that the female leads are always presented very aesthetically. For instance, with Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in 'Kajra Re,' I made it a point to kind of enhance the expressions in the way she did her adaakari. In 'Kamli' with Katrina again, I kept in mind what Katrina would look great doing.”

She adds, “One must always study the actor you're choreographing for because it doesn't matter if the movement looks great on me or my assistants, but it must look fantastic on the actor, it should bespoke to the actor.“

Vaibhavi further says, “Strangely, I’ve never been able to choreograph something for Deepika until 'Besharam Rang.' So, this is my first song with Deepika and I knew I had to do something really special for this one. It was very endearing for me to see her approach me and say finally we get to work with each other and I said Deepika I truly want to make this very special for you because this is our first and I don’t want to shoot a better song than this for you in future.”

Vaibhavi says she went all out in making Deepika look the hottest heroine that India has ever seen on screen. She says, ”I wanted to go all out to present her in a way that she has never been presented before. I must give it to Shaleena Nathani for the costumes. Deepika has a great rapport with her and I was pleasantly surprised to see her being so comfortable in her own skin. She owns the song and she is looking gorgeous in every frame.”

Vaibhavi adds, “Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in 'Besharam Rang.' She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can't make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs.”

The song features a sizzling Deepika with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a gun-toting spy with a license of kill in 'Pathaan.' Both are looking their hottest and fittest best as Deepika flaunts her hot bod in bikinis and SRK - a perfectly chiselled eight pack! 'Besharam Rang' was shot in Spain’s most gorgeous coastal towns Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez.

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year.'

'Pathaan' is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, 'Pathaan,' is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

