Bespoke RV for RS

Keen to adhere to his fitness regimen during shoots, Ranveer Singh ropes in interior designer to create a customised gym van

Ranveer Singh

Vanity vans are easily one of the most intimate spaces for an artiste, reflecting their personal aesthetics and necessities. For Ranveer Singh, his vanity van needed to address his foremost requirement — that of a specialised gym so that he could adhere to his fitness regimen even when shooting. Of course, like everything associated with Singh, it had to come with a hint of zaniness. So, the actor requested celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak to design a dedicated gym van with the Batman theme.

Suchak, who previously designed Alia Bhatt’s residence and office, Neetu Kapoor’s office and Sonakshi Sinha’s pad, had a tight deadline to meet. With Singh scheduled to head to Delhi for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in March this year, the interior designer had only a month to understand the actor’s needs and realise them. While Ajay Devgn had famously converted his van into a gym during the shoot of Singham Returns (2014), Suchak says Singh’s bespoke van has a more focused approach.

