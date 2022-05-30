Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan express shock over Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death

Updated on: 30 May,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan are among those who have expressed their shock

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


After popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, several Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media accounts to mourn his demise. Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan are among those who have expressed their shock. "RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this," Varun wrote on Instagram Story.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of the singer. Expressing her disappointment over the shocking news, Sara took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of the 28-year-old singer.




"RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on," she wrote alongside the image. Ranveer, too, dropped a picture of Sidhu Moose Wala and captioned it as, "Dil da ni mada." He added a broken heart emoji to it. Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu and urged her global fans to 'take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.'


ranveer singh varun dhawan sara ali khan Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

