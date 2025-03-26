A video of a BEST bus rear-ending Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's luxury car has surfaced online. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was involved in a minor road accident on Wednesday after it was hit by a bus. A video has surfaced online showing Aishwarya’s car being rear-ended by a BEST bus.

The passengers in Aishwarya's car were unharmed and left the scene immediately. The BEST bus rear-ended Aishwarya's luxury car on a busy street in Mumbai. However, the low-impact collision did not cause much damage, and the car was seen leaving the premises soon after. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered, causing chaos on the street as the bus hit the car.

Aishwarya’s security team can be seen stepping out to assess the situation. After a brief interaction with the bus driver, the car proceeded and left the premises. There was no visible damage to the car, as seen in the video.

Aishwarya Rai’s recent news

The former beauty queen has recently been in the news due to speculation about her marriage status with actor Abhishek Bachchan. For a long time, there have been rumors that the couple has separated and is heading for a divorce. However, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya has confirmed or denied the news.

Last month, Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to share a birthday wish for Abhishek. This came after none of the Bachchan family members posted birthday wishes for Aishwarya on her birthday in November last year.

Aishwarya shared a childhood picture of Abhishek and wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with happiness, good health, love, and light. God Bless.” However, she did not tag him in the post.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows, Prateeksha. The duo has shared screen space in movies like Guru, Dhoom 2, and more. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Reports of possible tension in their marriage have been circulating for some time. Abhishek's alleged closeness to his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, along with complex family dynamics involving Shweta and Jaya Bachchan, are said to be contributing factors to the rumored troubles. In July 2024, the Taal actress attended Anant Ambani’s wedding solo with her daughter Aaradhya, while the Bachchan family was present in full force.

Additionally, during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan referenced the iconic song Kajra Re, mentioning Abhishek and Rani Mukerji but notably omitting Aishwarya, who also appeared in the music video. Aishwarya also dropped her surname while attending an event in Dubai.

Aishwarya’s work front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.