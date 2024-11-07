‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey tells mid-day.com she’s known Shalini Passi even before the show and sheds light on how her husband Sanjay Passi provided aid during a major family emergency

‘Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavana Pandey is one of the most sorted personalities on the reality show that streams on Netflix. The third season introduced three new faces hailing from the social circles of Delhi. However, the only one to become an audience favourite is art collector Shalini Passi. Bhavana tells mid-day.com she’s known Shalini even before the show and sheds light on how her husband Sanjay Passi provided aid during a major family emergency.

Bhavana Pandey knew Shalini Passi even before the show

Bhavana Pandey states that she and Chunky have known Shalini and Sanjay Passi for about 20-25 years. “We don't meet too often because obviously, they live in Delhi and we live in Mumbai. When there are the bigger parties, Shalini usually flies down. They are very good friends with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan and we meet them a lot in their house as well.”

Sanjay Passi donated plasma to Bhavana Pandey’s father

Bhavana recalls that about 7-8 years ago, they met the Passis at a party where her parents were also there. “Sanjay got along with my mom and dad. They connected on Vaishno Devi. He calls them every Saturday without fail. He checks on them. When COVID happened, my dad was one of the first people before the vaccines came out. And he got really bad COVID.

She adds, “It was so strange that Sanjay called my sister that morning and said, I'm going to Vaishno Devi, I'll be back tonight. But I just want to tell you that in case you need it, this is my blood group.’ He just said it by chance and left. And my dad was in the hospital. The doctors needed the plasma of that blood group exactly. It was almost like divine intervention.”

‘We owe Sanjay Passi everything’

Bhavana reveals how the pandemic was an extremely tough time and people were scared to go to hospitals even to donate plasma. But Sanjay Passi did not give it a second thought and was there for her family. “Those were such hard times. People were scared to go to hospitals, but he did it. We owe him everything. Chunky said in the video diaries, that I feel like sometimes he's done more for my father-in-law than even I have done. Because we live in a different city, we are there, obviously, we're a phone call away. But he is in Delhi and he really provides support to them like a son would. So, it's not like he gave it and we became friends,” Bhavana concludes.