Bhediya box office collection: Rs 43.67 crore gross worldwide

Updated on: 28 November,2022 11:58 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The film collected 17.01 crore gross at the box office worldwide on Sunday

Bhediya box office collection: Rs 43.67 crore gross worldwide

Official Instagram Account Of Varun Dhawan


Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy 'Bhediya' despite facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 'Drishyam 2' has collected 43.67 crore gross box office worldwide. 


The film collected 17.01 crore gross at the box office worldwide on Sunday. 



Bhediya features Varun Dhawan as Bhaskar, who gets is bitten by a wolf in the forest and begins to transform into a shape-shifting werewolf. He seeks help from Dr Anika played by Kriti Sanon. 


