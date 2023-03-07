Bheed's teaser introduces Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead characters

The excitement for Anubhav Sinha's Bheed has risen with the release of a hard-hitting black-and-white video unit. The first look's visuals emphasised the startling similarities between the 1947 India division and the 2020 India lockdown, causing a significant uproar on the internet and sparking debate among netizens

The anticipation for Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed has gone a notch higher with a hard-hitting Black and White video unit. The visuals of the first look showcased the striking similarities between the 1947 India partition and the 2020 India lockdown, creating a huge uproar on the internet and leading to debates among the netizens into a discussion.

While some were of the opinion that it was sensationalizing a topic, others felt it is the truth that needs to be told. The gripping teaser of the film has now revealed the mighty ensemble of Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza, and Kritika Kamra. The teaser has fans curious and eagerly looking forward to the trailer release.

The trailer is expected to give a more in-depth look at the movie and the characters that make it so special. The trailer for Bheed is set to be released on March 9th in the most unique way. The audience can expect yet another thought-provoking story from Anubhav Sinha, and the teaser only confirms this.

Bheed depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

Produced under Benaras Media Works, Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed has a noteworthy ensemble starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Dia Mirza. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastava, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. The film is all set for a theatrical release on 24th March 2023 marking 3 years of India lockdown.