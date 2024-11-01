Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chulbul Pandey above Manjulika Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cant compete with Rohit Shettys Singham Again on day 1 at box office

Chulbul Pandey above Manjulika! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can’t compete with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on day 1 at box office

Updated on: 01 November,2024 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Singham Again' is currently riding higher than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The multistarrer cop thriller stands at Rs 27.06 crore, while the horror comedy is at Rs 21.29 crore

Chulbul Pandey above Manjulika! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can’t compete with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on day 1 at box office

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office report

Listen to this article
Chulbul Pandey above Manjulika! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can’t compete with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on day 1 at box office
x
00:00

This Diwali saw one of the biggest clashes of all time, with the box office witnessing Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' locking heads with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. Both films were among the most anticipated movies of the year. Now, as half a day has passed, box office reports are coming in, and they show that the cop drama is outperforming the horror comedy right now.


According to a report from industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Singham Again' is currently riding higher than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The multistarrer cop thriller stands at Rs 27.06 crore, while the horror comedy is at Rs 21.29 crore. In terms of trends, the entry of Chulbul Pandey, a.k.a. Salman Khan, is creating quite a buzz and drawing moviegoers toward the screen.


Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again during advance booking


The advance bookings for both films have also shown a preference for the cop drama. Reportedly, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has managed to sell around 2.23 lakh tickets across national chains, earning a total of Rs 7.25 crore. Meanwhile, 'Singham Again' made a slightly bigger mark by selling 2.26 lakh tickets, earning around Rs 7.14 crore nett.

Director Rohit Shetty’s cop actioner—featuring an all-star cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff—has a slight edge over the horror comedy, as it is poised to capture a larger screen share.

About ‘Singham Again’

’Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena plays Sita. Ranveer Singh portrays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. The film witnesses the return of Manjulika, with Vidya Balan reprising her role, and Madhuri Dixit also playing a character with the same name. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kartik aaryan ajay devgn vidya balan madhuri dixit Salman Khan rohit shetty deepika padukone

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK