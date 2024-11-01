'Singham Again' is currently riding higher than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The multistarrer cop thriller stands at Rs 27.06 crore, while the horror comedy is at Rs 21.29 crore

This Diwali saw one of the biggest clashes of all time, with the box office witnessing Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' locking heads with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. Both films were among the most anticipated movies of the year. Now, as half a day has passed, box office reports are coming in, and they show that the cop drama is outperforming the horror comedy right now.

According to a report from industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Singham Again' is currently riding higher than 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The multistarrer cop thriller stands at Rs 27.06 crore, while the horror comedy is at Rs 21.29 crore. In terms of trends, the entry of Chulbul Pandey, a.k.a. Salman Khan, is creating quite a buzz and drawing moviegoers toward the screen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again during advance booking

The advance bookings for both films have also shown a preference for the cop drama. Reportedly, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has managed to sell around 2.23 lakh tickets across national chains, earning a total of Rs 7.25 crore. Meanwhile, 'Singham Again' made a slightly bigger mark by selling 2.26 lakh tickets, earning around Rs 7.14 crore nett.

Director Rohit Shetty’s cop actioner—featuring an all-star cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff—has a slight edge over the horror comedy, as it is poised to capture a larger screen share.

About ‘Singham Again’

’Singham Again’ draws inspiration from the rich narrative of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ajay Devgn stars as a modern-day embodiment of Lord Ram, while Tiger Shroff takes on the role of Lakshman, and Kareena plays Sita. Ranveer Singh portrays Lord Hanuman, and Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Jatayu. Arjun Kapoor will portray the demon king Ravana in the film.

About 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy. The film witnesses the return of Manjulika, with Vidya Balan reprising her role, and Madhuri Dixit also playing a character with the same name. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan.