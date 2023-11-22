Bhumi Pednekar reveals she is down with dengue, says she went through 8 days of massive torture due to the disease

Bhumi Pednekar posted on Wednesday that she has been down with dengue The actress urged fans to be careful and take necessary precautions Bhumi also thanked the doctors and her family members who have been taking care of her

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has put up a post on social media to inform fans that she has been suffering from dengue. The actress posted a selfie on Wednesday morning as she was feeling better. But her post revealed that Bhumi and her family have been through extremely tough times thanks to the disease in the past week.

The Badhaai Do actress also put forth a word of caution for her fans, asking everyone to use mosquito repellents and take necessary precautions to prevent the disease. Posing ina white shirt, the actress started her post with a bit of filmi humour, "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie."

She added, "Guys be careful, 'cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di :) Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal. Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff who were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu ❤️ @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar @tanumourya745."

Friends from the industry wished her a speedy recovery on the post. The actress was seen in the film Thank You For Coming this year. Bhumi was hailed by everyone for her performance in the film that focuses on the taboo subject of female pleasure in our country. She played a 32-year-old girl in the coming-of-age film who realises self-pleasure is the key to satisfying one’s sexual urge instead of believing in the idea of waiting for the perfect man who could liberate her sexually.

Bhumi says, “I’m proud that TYFC has started an important conversation about female pleasure which somehow seems to be an extremely taboo topic in India. I’m happy that the film and my performance have got unanimously positive reviews and people across genders are giving it so much love.” Bhumi has always been among those stars who lend their voice to important issues regarding women and highlight them through cinema.