Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > People would call me big bbs Bhumi Badhaai Do actor on embracing her assets

'People would call me big b**bs Bhumi': 'Badhaai Do' actor on embracing her assets

Updated on: 05 October,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. In an old interview, she spoke about the insecurities she encountered about her appearance at an early age

‘People would call me big b**bs Bhumi’: ‘Badhaai Do’ actor on embracing her assets

Bhumi Pednekar Pic/Instagram

‘People would call me big b**bs Bhumi’: ‘Badhaai Do’ actor on embracing her assets
Bhumi Pednekar has had a phenomenal Bollywood journey as she transcended from being a casting director to a full-blown Hindi film star. In the last 9 years in the industry, her talent and versatility have helped her bag some great roles where she relentlessly proved her potential as an actor. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. In an old interview, she spoke about the insecurities she encountered about her appearance at an early age. 



Bhoomi loves her natural self
Bhumi Pednekar on embracing her assets 

In an interview with celebrity Chef Pooja Dhingra, Bhumi opened up on self-love. She said, “I only became confident after my 10th. When I was in school people would call me big b**bs Bhumi and I hated it. But now I really embrace my assets. I’m very proud of them. Whatever you’re born with, you should just love yourself. It comes with a lot of hating yourself.”

When asked how she implements self-love, the actress added, “I’ve just reached this point recently. It has taken a very long time. I don’t think I’m still the most comfortable in my skin. It’s easier said than done. There are days when I’m extremely underconfident. I don’t want to blame my profession but there’s so much noise around us all the time. Being a girl is anyway so tough and being in a profession where your first requisite is to look a certain way.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s acting front 

Bhumi Pednekar has completed filming for her highly anticipated web series 'Daldal' in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cop. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "Hands down one of my most complex characters. Am nervous! Had the opportunity to work with such sublime actors and creators on the show. We braved the Mumbai monsoons, shot in the toughest conditions and yet our spirits could never be dampened. Kudos to us all." 

The series ‘Daldal’ promises to be an intense, gripping story, in which Bhumi Pednekar's character, DCP Rita Ferreira, will embark on an investigation of a series of murders while dealing with her own past and present. Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series.

