Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha fires back at trolls accusing them of getting surgery: 'What plastic?'

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the strongest women in the industry. The actress always puts her opinions strongly and never shies away from expressing her thoughts. However, we never knew that her sister Samiksha Pednekar also knows how to give people a taste of their own medicine. It was just recently when the two sisters dropped a collab video of them flaunting their glam and touching up on their lipsticks.

While sharing the video, the two sisters wrote, “me and my best friend”. As soon as they shared the video, trolls started taking advantage of the open space and began dropping negative comments on the post. However, this didn't affect Samiksha. Instead, the doctor decided to give them a taste of their own medicine by replying to such disgraceful comments.

One user wrote, “This is what happens when we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them”. Reacting to such a comment, Samiksha wrote, “Or same parents? Maybe?”. When another user tried to troll the two and commented, “Life in plastic it's so fantastic”, Samiksha gave a befitting reply to the user, saying, “What plastic?”

Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress and her younger sister Samiksha bear such a striking resemblance that they are frequently mistaken for twins. However, in a previous interview, the actress from 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' clarified that they are not twins. “Contrary to what many think, we are not twins. We are sisters, and, according to some people, we look very similar, though we don't think so. But she is my best friend and as we are growing up, I feel our relationship is just growing thicker,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi Pednekar on Work Front

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, 'Bhakshak'. It explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.