Bhumi Pednekar: The characters I play are a reflection of my belief system

Updated on: 07 December,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

As she gears up for seven releases, beginning with Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi discusses actively choosing strong-willed characters

Bhumi Pednekar in the film


After Badhaai Do and Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi Pednekar is ready to cap off 2022 with Govinda Naam Mera. To her though, the Shashank Khaitan-directed crime comedy is not the culmination of a year, but a beginning of sorts. Pednekar will follow up the Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-starrer with six releases — Bheed, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer, Afwaah, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and a yet-untitled film. Tell her it will be a busy 2023, and she says, “It feels amazing to be one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry today. I’m proud that I have been able to reach here through my hard work and determination. Being a complete outsider, the journey has taken [some] time, but I have no regrets.” 


Her characters may belong to different worlds, but a common thread binds them. The actor has constantly played strong-willed women — from a woman comfortable with her body size in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), to playing an aged sharpshooter in Saand Ki Aankh (2019). The roles, Pednekar says, are an extension of her values. “It is a wonderful experience to play various shades of women in such diverse subjects. Ever since I made my acting debut, I have relished the challenge of playing characters that have ambitions, desires and strength. My upcoming film choices and the characters I play are a reflection of my belief system. [It is] my goal to portray women well on screen. I couldn’t be happier that today, top filmmakers of the country believe in me to deliver distinct performances.”



