Bhumi Pednekar wins third Filmfare; says 'Badhaai Do' winning 6 awards shows things are changing for better

Bhumi Pednekar won her third Filmfare award on Thursday night for her performance in the film 'Badhaai Do'. In the film, Bhumi and her co-actor Rajkummar Rao were seen essaying queer characters. The actress bagged the Best Actress critics award.

After winning the award, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note thanking the team of Badhaai Do and also expressed what the win for the film meant. She also shared pictures from inside the awards ceremony. "My third one. #BadhaaiDo will be etched in my heart forever. Thank you god, my family, friends, all my film makers and my audience," she started the note.

"6 wins last night on a popular platform, shows things are changing and for the better. There couldn’t have been a better time than now to celebrate Badhaai Do. We stand tall with our Queer friends with the hope that our film contributed into making this world a fair and equal place for all. Jo bhi ho, Love is love," she added.

Praising her co-star Bhumi wrote, "My dearest @rajkummar_rao, congratulations on your big win. You are one of the finest of our generation. You’ve inspired me in so many ways. Upwards and onwards my friend."

"Harshwardhan Kulkarni our Harry. Your kindness, empathy, craft and love for cinema reflects in every part of Badhaai Do. Love you Harry. Thank you guiding me through this experience. Congratulations Harry! Our super writers @sumadhikary and #AkshatGhildial. Hamare do anmol ratan. Thank you for writing Sumi and Shardul the way you both did. You both are the soul of our film. Congratulations of your multiple wins," she wrote.

"sheeba.chadha you are so special and definitely my lucky charm. We started with Dum laga ke haisha and now Badhaai Do. Sheeba you are," wrote Bhumi for Sheeba who won the award for Best Supporting actress.

'Badhaai Do' won big at the Filmfare awards. The film bagged awards in Best Actor, Best Actress critics, Best supporting actress, Best Film (critics), Best Story, and Best Screenplay.

