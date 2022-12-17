'Bigg Boss 16': Abdu Rozik's exit shocks housemates

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."

Abdu Rozik. Pic- Bigg Boss

The upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will shock housemates and audiences alike as Abdu Rozik will be asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

The housemates get the shock of their life and are left in tears after hearing this. Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer are seen in tears. Abdu gets emotional before leaving the house.

There are rumours that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

However, it is unclear if he will be back or not.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen schooling Sajid Khan over the prank played on Abdu Rozik and confusing the Tajikstani's feeling for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. A promo shows Salman telling Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."

For the unversed, Sajid suggested Abdu write 'Happy Birthday Nimmi' on his body to wish Nimrit on her birthday.

At the same time, when Abdu requested them to write 'I love you' on his back, "I love tatti" was written on his back.

Salman told Sajid that he too, like many others, didn't like the joke. Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu's expense at all. Salman tells Abdu next time to not tolerate such jokes.

