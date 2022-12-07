Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2022 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

There develops cracks in Abdu and Shiv’s friendship and much more in tonight's episode

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta’s ‘satta’ at risk; Abdu Rozik loses his cool

With each passing day, the involvement of ‘Bigg Boss’ in the house is increasing making it tougher for the housemates to survive. Tonight, the house witnesses a ‘satta badal’ task where the new raja Ankit Gupta might or might not lose his ‘satta’. In this task, the garden area has been turned in to a ‘BB jail’ wherein Ankit must choose six house members whom he believes won’t take away his captainship.


The selected six housemates will be the ‘Kaidis’ in the task and five of the housemates will become a ‘jailer’. For each round, the jailer has to make sure the ‘kaidis’ do not escape the jail.  Ankit’s ‘satta’ depends on the ‘kaidis’! Do you think Ankit will continue to rule the house of ‘Bigg Boss 16’?


Lately, beloved Abdu Rozik feels alone in the house. After his confession to MC Stan about Shiv Thakare on how he feels Shiv has changed, Abdu loses his calm at Shiv, tonight. It starts when MC Stan starts distributing chocolates and when Abdu asks for it Shiv mockingly says, ‘Isko mat de’. Abdu angrily leaves the room, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia brings him back. Shiv says that he was fooling around and it’s a small issue. Abdu disagrees with Shiv and says the issue is not small. Will Abdu and Shiv sort things out between their friendship? 

