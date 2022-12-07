Here's how Alaya F proved herself to be one of the most promising lead actresses

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 December,2022 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Her latest release 'Freddy' got her rave reviews

Pic Courtesy: PR


With ‘Freddy’ receiving rave reviews by the audience, industry and critic’s, Alaya F has much reason to celebrate. Having made a stellar debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya smoothly made the transition from being a powerhouse performer to a successful commercial star with her latest release ‘Freddy’ opposite nation’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan!


Alaya’s arresting screen presence and confidence as an actor in her debut film was a testament of her caliber, as she showed a lot of promise to be considered as one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. With ‘Freddy’, the Gen-X star has nailed yet another challenging character of ‘Kainaaz’ by showcasing her bold and mature image.


Alaya, who is now being labelled as ‘dark horse’ of Bollywood by renowned trade pundits, has an interesting line up of projects including Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’, ‘Sri’ alongside Rajkummar Rao (a biopic on Srikant Bhola), and ‘Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat’ which recently had its World Premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.

