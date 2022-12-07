Kirti Kulhari's short film 'Rest Of The Night' to premiere on THIS OTT platform

Written and directed by Prayrit Seth, the short features Kirti as a woman stuck in a house during the Covid-19 lockdown, battling loneliness and insomnia while longing for closure.

(Pic courtesy: Kirti Kulhari/ Instagram)

Short film "Rest Of The Night", featuring actor Kirti Kulhari, will arrive on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday.

Written and directed by Prayrit Seth, the short features Kirti as a woman stuck in a house during the Covid-19 lockdown, battling loneliness and insomnia while longing for closure.

Kirti has also co-produced the project under her banner Kintsukuroi Films. It has been shot in black-and-white by cinematographer Prashant Dandekar. On Wednesday, the 'Four More Shorts Please' star took to Instagram and shared a poster of her upcoming project. "Sometimes a NIGHT is just too long…

#Restofthenight 🤍MY NEXT", she captioned the post along with a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari: Will mend broken hearts through art

“'Rest Of The Night' is about being stuck mentally and emotionally. It’s about relationships and how they give us so much but also take away so much. It’s a story of a woman unable to move on and find closure. The film emphasises the need to take care of one’s mental health and how it’s important to express and share your emotions," the actor-producer said in a statement.

As a performer, Kirti said the short film gave her an opportunity to push the envelope, she says, “It’s a complex character and I love playing such roles. I am, as an actor, always trying to push the envelope and find a deeper meaning in my performances.” “Rest Of The Night" also features actor Vishwas Kini.

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari shares interesting anecdotes about her character from Amazon Original Four More Shots Please season 3

Kirti was recently seen in the third season of series "Four More Shots Please!". She will also star in her debut feature production "Nayeka".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever