Bigg Boss 16: Archana tells Priyanka 'maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana'

Archana Gautam and Priyanka. Pic- Twitter

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Archana Gautam will be seen getting into an ugly quarrel with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary in the kitchen.

A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the channel Colors' Instagram, which showed the two getting into an ugly spat.

It starts with Archana telling Priyanka: "maa-baap ne sikhaya nahi kya khana banana."

Priyanka replies saying don't go on parents, Ankit Gupta intervenes to and tells Archana to not cross the line.

Later, Priyanka is seen sitting in the garden area and telling the new captain of the house Sajid Khan that Archana is crossing lines. He then says that he wants the duties to be changed?

Glimpses also show that Priyanka and Archana have a face-off over the comment.

