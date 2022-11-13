Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Gori Nagori: Salman Khan's advice to Sumbul is like 'Bhains ke aage been bajana'

Gori says she called him 'Salman mamu'
Gori Nagori/Instagram
Rajasthani dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori is out of Bigg Boss 16. She caught up with mid-day.com for a chat post her eviction.
What are you thoughts about Salman Khan as a host and the advice he gives contestants?
He is my mama, I call him Salman mamu. He even encourages contestants who did nothing on the show, like he gave so much advice to Sumbul but it's like 'bhains ke aage been bajana.'
Which contestants do you feel are faking it?
There are many but Shalin, Nimrit and I recently discovered how fake MC Stan is just when I was leaving the show.
What are you future plans?
I plan to have fun, meet my family. I recently opened up about my boyfriend Sunny Chaudhary so I will have to look into that matter too.
