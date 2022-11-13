Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Gori Nagori: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta and MC Stan should have been evicted before me

Rajasthani dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori is out of Bigg Boss
Gori Nagori/Instagram
Gori Nagori is the latest contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16.' The dancer who got into many arguments with other contestants in the last few days, chatted with mid-day.com.
Are you disappointed having been evicted early in the game? Who do you feel should have been ousted instead of you?
No I'm not sad because I felt it's time to leave, I can't play dirty like the others. Sumbul, Ankit and MC Stan should have been evicted before me.
Do you feel you were misunderstood? Sajid Khan pointed out that you were rude to him in recent episodes...
Sajid sir felt that I was fighting with him and showing attitude which wasn't true. I always maintained that I respect him and had been spending time with him since the beginning of the show, I am not at all arrogant.
Which contestants would you still consider your friends?
Priyanka, Soundarya and I'm not sure about MC Stan.
Who according to you will make it to the top 3?
Priyanka, Shiv and Nimrit.
