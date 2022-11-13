×
Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Gori Nagori: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta and MC Stan should have been evicted before me

Updated on: 13 November,2022 03:57 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Rajasthani dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori is out of Bigg Boss

Gori Nagori/Instagram


Gori Nagori is the latest contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16.' The dancer who got into many arguments with other contestants in the last few days, chatted with mid-day.com.


Are you disappointed having been evicted early in the game? Who do you feel should have been ousted instead of you?



No I'm not sad because I felt it's time to leave, I can't play dirty like the others. Sumbul, Ankit and MC Stan should have been evicted before me.


Do you feel you were misunderstood? Sajid Khan pointed out that you were rude to him in recent episodes...

Sajid sir felt that I was fighting with him and showing attitude which wasn't true. I always maintained that I respect him and had been spending time with him since the beginning of the show, I am not at all arrogant.

Which contestants would you still consider your friends?

Priyanka, Soundarya and I'm not sure about MC Stan.

Who according to you will make it to the top 3?

Priyanka, Shiv and Nimrit.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori gets evicted

Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakre Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mc stan Salman Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan

