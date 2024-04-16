Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam buys a house in Mumbai, shares what she finds challenging about the move

Congratulations are in order for Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam as she just bought her own house in Mumbai

Archana Gautam, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 16, has been really happy since she got her own house in Mumbai. In an interview talk with ETimes TV, she talked about buying the house, how she's decorating it, and the theme she's going for. When asked about her new house, she said she was thrilled to have her own place in Mumbai.

Talking about buying a new house, Archana Gautam shared, “I am very happy to have my own house in Mumbai. But I would like to share one thing with you that more than buying a house in Mumbai, it is a challenge to decide the interiors of the house. Maine socha tha ghar le lungi toh sab theek hojaayega but deciding the interiors of the house is the most difficult aspect (sic.)”

Elaborating on why she's facing such a difficult time with the interiors, she shared, “When you select things for your house, your brain stops functioning and you become clueless. You find everything nice and good and there’s always a tension hovering on your head that once everything is done how my house would finally look like. Joh sabse zyada tension de raha hai Mujhe after buying the house is the interior designing. But then I calm myself down thinking that this is just a matter of 2-3 months. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone of having a house in Mumbai of my own (sic.)”

“Everyone is helping with interior designing. Sometimes when I’m not available, my mom goes to finalise things. My interior designer also travels from Pune to finalise things. Everyone is putting their effort into making my house a beautiful space,” she added.

Archana dished about the colour scheme she wants for her new home, “I want to have a white themed house. I want to keep it simple and off-white theme is very natural. It also makes your house look spacious. This I’ve kept in mind. Also, I plan to have different themes in different rooms. Let’s see how my house turns out to be (sic.)”