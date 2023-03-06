Holi 2023: Archana Gautam shares her crazy 'bhaang experience'

Archana Gautam joins mid-day.com's Holi celebrations

Archana Gautam/Raj M Patil

'Bigg Boss 16' finalist Archana Gautam caught up for a Holi special conversation with mid-day.com.

What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?

When my father worked in the police force, I would collect Rs 50-100 from people and arrange for a DJ at the police headquarters. The celebrations were just like what you see in Bollywood films. I was in charge of the decoration and arrangement of food.

Also Read: Holi 2023: Here's what happened when Sharad Malhotra sneaked into a Holi party

Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

I had once visited a village and was unaware that bhaang was being served, I drank 2-3 classes thinking it was lassi. I got beaten up by my mother that day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Pradhanð®ð³ (@atul_pradhan.official)

Your favourite colour and why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

My favourite colour is yellow but I also play with red on Holi.

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

My favourite sweet that I enjoy on Holi is gujiya. When I'm at home with family, I try and prepare gujiyas with my mother on neighbours. I'm yet to decide on my new home which is why this year I could not prepare homemade gujiyas and dahi vadas.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

I enjoy dancing on 'Do me a favour lets play Holi' from 'Waqt' because Priyanka Chopra is my favourite actress. Other favourites include 'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Holi khele Raghuveera' from 'Baghban.'

Also Read: Holi 2023: THIS is the song Asha Negi is dancing to this festive season